EVART — Billy Joe Burrell, 91, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home in Evart, Michigan, with his children at his side.
B.J. was born April 8, 1928 in Arnold, Kansas where he grew up riding horses to school. He graduated from Arnold High School in 1946. He married Mary Ruth Foster and they enjoyed 71 years together. As a young man, B.J. worked as a prison guard at Folsom Prison and continued as a Deputy Sheriff for Sacramento County in California. Later, he worked as a millwright foreman in construction projects across the country.
B.J. was an avid reader and often visited the Evart Public Library. He also enjoyed wood carving and spent many hours working in his wood shop. Friends and family were gifted with many of his unique projects, including rocking horses, carved animals, and trains. He loved playing cribbage and was always ready for a match. B.J. enjoyed bird hunting and owned a succession of fine bird dogs. He also enjoyed many winter days hunting coyotes using greyhounds with his many brothers-in-law and nephews in Kansas.
B.J. is survived by his wife Mary Ruth, his children, Bonnie Villwock of Evart, and Dallas (Judy) Burrell of McBain, seven grandchildren, Amy (Kendall) Schroeder of Big Rapids, Daniel (April) Villwock of Marion, Beth (Mike ) Kuik of Kentwood, Joy Burrell of Waco, Texas, Isaac Burrell, Grace Burrell, and Josiah Burrell, all of McBain. He was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Jaylen and Kyle Schroeder, Chase, Jack, and Dane Villwock, and Sam and Josie Kuik, whom he loved and enjoyed.
B.J. was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Susan, and his sisters, Midge and Betty Jo.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
