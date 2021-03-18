Blanch Pieczynski

Blanck Pieczynski of Presque Isle passed away March 7 at her winter home in Estero, Florida.
Blanch was born on June 9, 1936 in Posen, Michigan to the late Walter and Stephanie (Gresiak) Sucharski.
On June 2, 1956 she married Marvin Pieczynski in Posen at St. Casmir Catholic Church. She then pursued a career in nursing at South Macomb Hospital in Warren, Michigan.
In 1972 with her husband they became owners of South Shore Motel in Cadillac. She then became a food demonstrator for many years at Neimans Grocery Store in Alpena.
Surviving is her husband of 64 years Marvin Pieczynski; daughter Cynthia Guest of Rockford; son Alan (Kathy) Pierce of Cadillac; grandchildren Sara (Paul) Bihlmeyer of Riverview, Florida, Ashley (Ray) Joline of Land O Lakes, Florida, Adam (Allie) Guest of Buda, Texas, Ryan (Chrystie) Guest of Comstock Park, Michigan. She also has six great-grandaughters and three great-grandsons.
No service is planned at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at St. Casmin Church at a letter date.
