Blase Kevin Kearney
Memoriams

Blase Kevin Kearney passed peacefully on August 5, 2021, at age 65. He was born February 9, 1956, in Chicago, Illinois to James Bernard Kearney and Patricia Lou Kearney (Corcoran).

Blase was a proud Veteran and a business owner of BK Security. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He spent many summers on Lake Michigan boating , and always enjoyed soaking up family time in the sun any chance he could get.

Blase Kevin Kearney is survived by his four children: Shaelynn Kearney, Ashlee Rhodes, Dustin Kearney, Breanne Ellington; and his seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his five siblings: Maureen Rexford, Gregory Kearney, Mary Meegan Tygett, Bridgett Van Avery and Amy Schmid.

He was preceded in death by his brother James Bernard Kearney II and parents Patricia Lou Kearney and James Bernard Kearney.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Pines in Cadillac, Michigan August 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial services will be determined at a later date.

