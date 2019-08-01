EVART — Bob Pedersen of Evart passed away peacefully at the home of his grandson in Evart Township on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was 93.
Mr. Pedersen was born August 25, 1925 in Ludington, Michigan, to Charles and Edith (Elzea) Pedersen. He married Betty Ann Custer on October 16, 1948 in Evart and she preceded him in death December 23, 2003. Bob had been a dairy farmer since he was 17 years old, had worked as a carpenter, raised beef cattle, and was a hay and pumpkin farmer. He had been an Evart Township Trustee for more than 35 years.
Bob’s greatest joy came from being around his family, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his dog, Spot.
Mr. Pedersen is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Brian) Cushman of Evart; his grandchildren, Edward (Angie) Pedersen of Mobile, Alabama, Jesse (Angela) Cushman of Evart, Coretta (Bobby) Margraves of Albion, Kelly (Tom) Hubbard of Evart; his great-grandchildren, Kiana, Tristan, Logan, Kamber, Emma, Gavin, Preston; and his great-great-grandson, Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; his daughter, Patsy Banks; his son-in-law, John Banks; his brother, William and wife Grace; and an infant sister.
Funeral services honoring the life of Bob Pedersen are 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart, with Pastor Dave Scott and Pastor Mark Bullock officiating. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1, at the funeral home. Mr. Pedersen will be interred next to his wife in Forest Hill Cemetery, Evart, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.
Bob’s family would like to extend their thanks to Hospice of Michigan, Dr. Fonger, Dr. Wickens, nurses Sarah, Theresa, Cameron, Sally and Casey for taking such great care of Bob and his family.
