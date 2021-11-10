Bobbie Jo Dawn Zako

Bobbie Jo Dawn (Edwards) Zako passed away on November 3, 2021 in Arkansas at the age of 46.
Bobbie Jo is survived in death by her 18-year-old daughter Jayla Marie and her husband of 15 years Wasom Zako. Also by her mother April and step-father Dale Howell.
Bobbie Jo was born in Cadillac on November 20, 1974. She lived in LeRoy for about 19 years. She went to pine River High School. She liked volleyball and softball. She had a great time with all her teammates.
She graduated in 1993. She went to college at Grand Valley University. Then moved and went to Mott College, where she graduated with honors and also made the dean's list.
She got her degree in physical therapy and was a PTA for 20 years until her passing.
Bobbie Jo loved the outdoors. She liked to run. She ran in marathons, triathlons and Iron Man contests. She and her daughter Jayla would sometimes run together in races. Jayla and Bobbie Jo also liked to thrift shopping together. They also went to many Red Wings games as they could.
Bobbie Jo loved coming to Michigan to see all her family and friends. She gets to see her grandma Ada that makes her all kinds of goodies and great food. She gets to see her Aunt Rose and Uncle Mickey. She would spend all day at the pool with Aunt Rose and Uncle Mickey take her and Jayla four wheeling.
Rose's daughters Amanda and Terri would come and have one big pool party.
Bobbie Jo liked to take trips to Georgia to see her Aunt Rhonda and her son Jon and his family. She would see all of Aunt Rhonda's beautiful arts and crafts and all her lizards. Cousin Jon would sneak her off to the casino to see Aunt Rhonda's other son. Bobbie Jo Had to travel to Tennessee to see Aaron and his alpaca farm and bee hives.
To see Aunt Rhonda's daughter Marilyn and her children J.P. and Trina, she had to go to Florida. Marilyn and Bobbie Jo were inseparable all through their lives. They were not cousins, they were sisters before they were sisters. They did everything together.
Bobbie Jo and Jayla loved to come up and see Papa Dale and Grandma April. We would spend hours sliding down the hills here in the winter when Jayla was little. When Bobbie Jo got hungry, she had to have grandma's sweet barbecue ribs and scalloped potatoes.
We sure are going to miss them days.
Bobbie Jo was easy to love and was great to be around. We loved her smile and her laugh. We all are going to miss her.
You can't replace someone as lovable as she was. You just can't!
There will be no services at this time.
