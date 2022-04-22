Bobby Joe Morgan of Luther, MI passed away on April 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving children. He was 86.
As a young man, Bobby was a SP3 in the Army 82nd Airborne in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Bobby was also an ironworker for much of his life before he retired. He was a lifetime member with the Ironworkers Union 340 out of Battle Creek.
Bobby was born May 24, 1935, in Dayton, Tennessee to Nellie M. and Joseph A. Morgan. He married his 1st wife, Neva Shirlene (Moon) Morgan in 1955. After Neva's death, he married his second wife, Linda Lou Morgan on May 5, 1961. He was raised in Tennessee before his family relocated to Battle Creek and eventually, he settled his family in Luther, MI. Luther quickly became his home, and he loved going to the Pine River during the summer.
He is survived by his children: Debbie (Carl) Weigle of Winter Haven, FL, Robert (Julie) Morgan of Luther, MI, and Duane (Lori) Morgan of Reed City, MI. He is also survived by his brother Euall D. Morgan; three sisters: Evelyn N. Everett, Virginia L. Barnette and Jewell D. Morgan; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Neva Shirlene Morgan and his second wife Linda Lou Morgan; brother James Morgan, Hurshell Morgan (Wimp); and sister, Lois Schallhorn.
Cremation has taken place. The family plans to celebrate his life in a private family gathering.
