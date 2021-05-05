Bobby Pete Mishler, age 62 of McBain, passed away on May 3, 2021 at Munson Cadillac Hospital. Bobby "Pete" was born on August 13, 1958 in Cadillac to Elmer Owen and Mary Alice (Helsel) Mishler. On September 10, 1983 Pete married the love of his life June Powers in McBain.
"Pete" invested 35 plus years working as a self-employed scrap metal hauler working many of them beside his son Robert. "Pete" loved spending his free time fishing, hunting for morel mushrooms, socializing with friends and family, and always had a love for riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife; June Mishler, children; Angie Mishler and her boyfriend Casey, Heather (Tony) Nickoloff, Robert Mishler, Katie Mishler, and Bobby Jo Mishler, grandchildren; Naomi, Desarie, Brandon, Briana, Abrielle, Dylan, Arianna, Ethan, Aubrey, Maverick, Maddie, great-grandchildren; Alana, Landon, and Carter, as well as many nieces and nephews, siblings; Hazel Hamilton, Mary Jane Langworthy, Edith (Tim) Bell, in-laws; Lois Mishler, and Linda Mishler.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Owen Mishler, Henry Mishler, Roger Mishler, Elmer Gene Mishler, Betty Vanderhoef, and Wanda Park.
A memorial service for Pete will be held at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain on June 5, 2021 at 3:00 PM, burial will take place in the Richland township cemetery in Lucas. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
