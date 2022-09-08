Bonita Besaw
Memoriams

Bonita Lynn Besaw, 69, of Mesick, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Munson Medical Center, in Traverse City. She was born January 23, 1953, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Frederick and Bonnie (Jazinski) Fairchild.

Bonita worked in the health field as a Paramedic for Mesick Rescue, a Respiratory Therapist at Mercy Memorial Hospital, in Cadillac, and for Amicare Home Health. She loved to cook, hummingbirds, buying gifts for others, riding on the motorcycle with "Joe Bob", and spending time with her family dog, Rowdy. Above all else, she loved her family. She never missed the opportunity to spend time with her loved ones reminiscing of her childhood to her grandchildren.

She married the love of her life, Harry Joseph Besaw on October 22, 1977, at the Mesick United Methodist Church. They enjoyed 40 years of marriage together until his passing in 2017.

Bonita is survived by: her children, Duane Thomas (Tracey) Croel of Mesick and Joseph Daniel (Angelina) Besaw of Cadillac; her grandchildren, Johnathon Thomas Croel of Mesick, Iyvie and Forest Besaw of Cadillac; her brothers, Fred (Rose) Fairchild and Patrick (Pai) Henry. She is also survived by numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Harry "Joe" Besaw, brother, Billy Fairchild; mother, Bonnie Cogswell; and fathers, Frederick Fairchild, Walter Henry, and Victor Cogswell.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Her Life will take place at a later date.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

