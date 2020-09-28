Bonnie Chasseur Kentwood - Bonnie Chasseur, 71, of Kentwood and formerly of Cadillac, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with her children by her side.
Bonnie was born on December 22, 1948 to Rudy and Dorothy (Kienitz) Chasseur. She grew up in Grand Rapids, attending Immanuel Lutheran School and graduating from Central High School in 1966. After receiving her bachelor's degree from Western Michigan University, she worked as a social worker, spending most of her career at Mercy Hospital and Lakeview Lutheran Manor, retiring in 2014. In the midst of her busy life, she also received her master's degree from WMU in 1995 and taught night classes at Baker College. After retirement, she continued her compassionate work in West Michigan as a grief counselor with Hospice of Michigan.
Bonnie enjoyed volunteering at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, loved a good thunderstorm and loud music, was an avid reader, and had a great appreciation for the natural world. Most of all, she adored her family and friends and the precious time spent with them. We will forever miss her presence, smile, and laughter.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Nate (Peggy) Swiger of Cadillac and Sue Swiger (Steve Kunnath) of Grand Rapids; 5 grandchildren: Haley, Madison and Kylie Swiger and Bennett and Marin Kunnath; her mother Dorothy Chasseur, of Reed City; brothers Ernie and Tim (Mary) Chasseur, all of Florida; Bob and Kathy Swiger of Cadillac, who have always been a part of her life; and countless friends and colleagues. She was preceded in death by her father Rudy, an infant brother Robert, and several special pets throughout her life.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to John Ball Zoo or Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is also available at petersonfh.com. Special thanks to the many doctors, nurses, RT's and staff at Spectrum Butterworth for their compassionate care of our mom and her family.
