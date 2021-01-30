Bonnie Jean Forbes lit up the world with her spark of life on October 13, 1942 in Caro, Mi. The only daughter of Walter and Marion (Kidd) Palmer, she set out to change the world with her younger brothers, Wally and Ron.
Bonnie graduated high school in 1961 and set out to make the world a better place. In school, she brought joy as a cheerleader and reveled in life!
Bonnie met the love of her life, Mathias (Mick) Forbes, in Breckenridge, MI and they were soon married on Feb. 19, 1961. Marriage brought the necessities of family and home. Bonnie and Mick made their home with their two daughters, Kimberly, born in 1961 and Kristine, born in 1967. They spent a majority of their family life together in Cadillac, Mi.
Together, Bonnie and Mick supported the community in real estate and construction. She earned a real estate license in 1966 and worked so that all would have good and safe housing beginning her career with Groves Real Estate in Flint, Mi. Later, she was one who helped establish the Wexford County branch of the Habitat for Humanity.
Bonnie learned the world of professional fashion as she worked at Jean Carroll Fashions in Flint for a few short years. In 1976, Bonnie and Mick found themselves in Cadillac, and as a family, they ran the Kenwood Motel and Bait Shop. During the summer, Kim and Kris ran the shop.
Bonnie saw an opportunity to further her work as she changed the world and applied to be the director of Wexford County Council on Aging (COA) in 1987. Her nearly 30-year career with the COA brought her many accolades and professional achievement. She was offered an honorary degree from Baker College for her life experiences.
As Director of the COA and a leader in Wexford Bonnie is remembered for pioneering the development of LOVE INC, serving as one of the first Cadillac city council women, and is a recipient of the Celebrate! Women Award celebrating her dedication to women and families of her community. In support of seniors, Bonnie spent many hours in Lansing meeting with government leaders, serving on the Michigan Directors Association Board, and volunteered with the Michigan Senior Advocates Council. Her self-stated greatest accomplishment with the COA was building it up during her time as director from a staff of 2 and a budget of $50,000 to a staff of 50 and a nearly $2,000,000 budget before her retirement in 2014.
In their life together, Bonnie and Mick enjoyed country music, spending time with their grandkids, going to the casino, and traveling to Florida, visiting the family spot in Brooksville. After Mick's passing, Bonnie continued the things that brought her joy: her work with the seniors, visiting the casino with her kids and grandkids, and providing support for her family in many ways. She held tight to her faith in Jesus and leaned on him for strength. Bonnie was a member of the Frankfort/Elberta Parish of the United Methodist Church.
Bonnie had some heartache in her life - but that did not stop her from living out her vision of a better world. She lost a son who was still born. Later in life, she lost her husband, parents, and her daughter Kristine all too quickly. Bonnie developed Parkinson's in her later years, but that did not hinder her joy.
She was blessed to be loved by so many people. Her special friend, Doug, welcomed her into his home these last few years, before his passing in 2020.
Bonnie passed away on Tuesday January 19 after a lengthy battle with Parkinsons. While COVID restrictions limited visitors, she was not alone when passed as she was under the care of Hospice. She leaves behind her children, Kimberly McKenzie (Bruce), Mark Bowyer, and Tim Plont (Trish). She is deeply missed by her grandchildren: Catherine Christman (Mike), Matthew McKenzie, Heather Waters (Dustin) and Timmy Plont (Beth). Bonnie's joy abounded with the next generation, her great grandchildren: Saige Kristina and Andrew Mathias (and their mom, Tara); Kylee Marie, Kristine Elizabeth and Dustin Lee, Jr; and Rhiannon Nadine. She is forever remembered as Aunt Bonnie by numerous nieces, nephews, her brothers and their spouses and her in-laws.
In Bonnie's unique fashion, a virtual celebration of life will take place on Saturday Feb. 6 at 11am with Rev. Cathy Christman, her granddaughter presiding. Please email Cathy, revcathychristman@gmail.com for an invitation to the service. An in-person celebration will take place later this summer in Cadillac.
Memorial gifts can be made to the "Bonnie Forbes Emergency Fund" at the Wexford County Council on Aging. This new fund will meet the needs of seniors that are not being met by current programs. Please reach out to the COA at 714 W. 13th St., Cadillac MI. 49601; 231-775-0133. Gifts can be made over the phone. Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia is handling arrangements for the family.
