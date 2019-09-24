CADILLAC — Bonnie Kay Johnson, age 58, of Cadillac passed away September 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 6, 1961 in Cadillac to Millard and Rosemary (DeView) Bowers. She was a homemaker and enjoyed having coffee with her friends and family. She was proud of the accomplishments made by her children and grandchildren and her greatest joy was spending time with all of them.
Bonnie is survived by four children, Heather (Chris) Chandler of Grand Rapids, Nathan (Courtney) Nederhood of Lake City, Derrick (Jenn) Nederhood of McBain, and Travis Johnson of Cadillac. Her grandchildren are Audrey Chandler, Austin Lambert, Cassidy Chandler, Valerie Nederhood, Elise Nederhood, Oakley Nederhood, Kendall Nederhood, and Novalee Johnson. Surviving are her siblings, Connie (Harold) Polllington of McBain, Debbie Bushard of Cadillac, Jerry Bowers of McBain, and Cheryl (Dale) Westdorp of McBain.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Millard Bowers, and stepfather, Leo Grandy.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held on Saturday, September 28, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lake Township Hall in Missaukee County.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
