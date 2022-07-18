Bonnie L. Hudson of Ormond Beach, FL passed away on September 22, 2021. She was 80 years old.
Bonnie was born on August 27, 1941 in Cadillac.
She was preceded in death by daughter Teri Aten.
Bonnie is survived by husband Allen Hudson; son Robert Foor Jr.; daughter Tanya Waters; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A burial is planned to be held at Hoxeyville Cemetery at 11 a.m. on July 23. No other services are planned.
