Bonnie L. Wester, age 95 of Lake City passed away October 20, 2020 at her home.
Bonnie was born January 21, 1925 in Strongs, Michigan to Arthur and Anna (Jenema) Keelean.
She was united in marriage on October 8, 1948 to Harold Wester at Merritt. Harold preceded her in death in 2014.
Bonnie was a beautician in Lake City for many years. and enjoyed playing golf and did a tremendous amount of knitting projects. She enjoyed her grandchildren and was a person who always was helping others before herself. She and her twin sister Bessie were true sisters together in every area of their lives in the community.
Bonnie was a member of the Lake City United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxillary.
Bonnie is survived by her son: Mark (Norma) Keelean of Lake City, two grandchildren: Kimberly (Keelean) Klenk, Scott Keelean, and six great grandchildren: Hannah, Madelyn, Meredith, Olivia, Brendan and Alaina. She is also survived by a brother Richard Keelean of Lake City and nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her twin sister: Bessie Wetzel, and sister: Jean Taylor and brother: Ralph Keelean.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
