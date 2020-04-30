MCBAIN — Bonnie Marie Gilde, age 79, of McBain passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
She was born December 19, 1940 in Merritt, Michigan to Harvey and Myrtle (Spink) Hose. Bonnie married Steve Gilde on March 18, 1961. They centered their marriage on faith, trust, love and an unbreakable commitment to one another and to their children.
Bonnie dedicated herself to God, family and home, there was no place that Bonnie would rather be than home, she loved her home. Bonnie enjoyed cooking, at every meal and every family gathering there was always a meal fit for a king. She was famous for her deep-fried walleye and her apple pie. She was known for making caramel apples for trick-or-treaters at Halloween, up until a couple of years ago.
Bonnie loved to fish the "big lakes" with her husband Steve. They spent many summers, after retiring in 2005, camping and fishing in AuGres, Michigan. Bonnie's husband, Steve named their boat "Bonnie Marie" and Bonnie still holds the record for the biggest fish ever caught off that boat and she was so proud of that.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Steve; her daughters, Michelle (Al Lehr) Hillliard of Cadillac, Kelly (Dale) Eising of Lake City, Heidi (Charles) Kern of York, PA; and her son, Steven Gilde of Cadillac; grandchildren, James Mosier, Gordon Mosier, Jordan Hilliard, Evan Lehr, Cole Gilde and Lily Grace Barnes. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren; special daughters/nieces, Linda Carpenter of Bozeman, MT and Mary Lou Schaibly of Lansing; brother, Harvey Hose Jr of Merritt; sister, Victoria Hose of Mancelona; and many brother and sister in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Russell and Jacob Hose; and a sister, Kathryn Thompson.
A private service and burial will be held at the Reeder Township Cemetery at a later date.
The Gilde family would like to thank the special staff at Samaritas Senior Living Center in Cadillac for the amazing care they provided and for keeping our family connected during this troubling time, also Hospice of Michigan and to Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation for research and finding a cure for Dementia and Alzheimer's disease to, Alzheimer's Association, National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, Virginia 22102 or by calling 1-800-272-3900.
If you wish to send a card to Steve, please address, Steve Gilde, 2058 W. Lotan Road, McBain, MI 49657.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
