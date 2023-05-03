Bonnie Neuman
Memoriams

Bonnie Lucile Neuman, 88, of Evart, was welcomed into heaven on Monday, May 1, 2023. She was born in Coldwater, MI to Edwin and Rachael (Wedel) Baker on November 25, 1934. Most of her childhood memories growing up were at her family home in Battle Creek, MI. After graduating from Lakeview High School in Battle Creek, she earned her bachelor's in the Arts at Michigan State University where she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority and enjoyed playing tennis. Bonnie was an avid MSU fan up until her last days.

Bonnie was introduced by her friend and roommate, Mary Huff (Plyman), to future husband, James J. Neuman of Evart. Together they made their home on their family farm north of Evart in Hartwick Township.

Most of Bonnie's teaching career was spent at Evart Public Schools. She also taught classes at Ferris State until she retired. After retiring she worked at Kettunen Center and enjoyed spending winter months in Ft. Myers, FL.

Bonnie loved to travel. Whether it be to visit the many exchange students she hosted in her home over the years, mission trips or just seeing unfamiliar places, meeting new people, and learning their cultures. She touched many lives during her journey here in this world.

Bonnie was a member of the Evart United Methodist Church, Evart Women's Club and enjoyed being a part of 4-H. Bonnie had many talents, some of which include: ceramics, which she taught classes out of her home; poetry writing, storytelling, and painting.

Preceding her in death are: her parents, Edwin and Rachael Baker; husband, James Neuman; brother, James Baker and great grandson, Cody Pennell Jr.

She will be missed by many, especially her family: brother, Ken (Patricia) Baker of Tecumseh MI; four children, Jeffrey J. Neuman, Andrea J. (Steve) Duey, Steven J. Neuman, and Melanie J. (Douglas) Wirth, whom all live in Evart; eight grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren; extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 5th at Corey Funeral Home in Evart from 5:00- 7:00 pm. A joyful celebration of Bonnie's life will be at 11:00 am Saturday the 6th at the Evart United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Maple Valley Cemetery in Hartwick Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Evart Public Library. Share online at coreyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

