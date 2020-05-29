CADILLAC — Bonnie Sue Duncan of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Real Care Adult Foster Care Home. She was 78.
Bonnie was born on October 9, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio to Roland & Antonia (Dorticos) McGrew. In 1945 Bonnie moved to Cadillac and had lived here all her life. She graduated from Cadillac High School in the late 1950s and had various jobs over the years. Bonnie loved horses, animals and music. She enjoyed being a part of the Cadillac area drama group the Footliters.
Survivors include her sister, Betsy (Harlan) Holsing of Bay City, Michigan; five nieces and nephews; and many cousins, including Bob (Shirley) Harcourt of Cadillac and Bonnie’s loving devoted caregivers, Amy (Rod) Gibbs of Cadillac and Rowena Goerbig. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Mable (Smith) McGrew.
In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Torenta.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
