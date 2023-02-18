Bonnie Whaley

Bonnie Marie Whaley (Emmons), 87, of Ada, Michigan, passed away from cancer Sunday, February 12, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family. Bonnie was born on October 17, 1935 to Francis and Anna (Peterson) Emmons. She was born in Cadillac MI, where she spent her formative years, before moving to Grand Rapids, MI where she spent most of her adult life. On April 22, 1955, she married her loving husband, Ray T. Whaley. They were married for 68 years. Bonnie was the proud owner of the Fulton Variety Store which she operated for a number of years. In retirement she wintered in Tucson, AZ, allowing her to golf year round. Her love of golf, bowling, and bridge led to lifelong friendships. Bonnie was known for her competitive spirit, winning many tournaments. She also greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by her husband Ray, her children Sue (Denny) Willyard, Jana Becker (Mike Huff), Kevin (Jamie) Whaley, Paul (Jennifer) Whaley, Scott (Kristie) Whaley, and brother Devere Emmons. She was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Lyle Emmons, Raymond Emmons and Harold Emmons; sister Donna Whaley (Emmons) and her granddaughter, Stacy Lake.
The immediate family gathered together prior to cremation to honor and reflect upon her life. A memorial service will be held at Ada Congregational Church on May 12, 2023 at 11am.The family wish to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at the Village of Heather Hills and Gentiva Hospice for their compassion, kindness, and professionalism.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ada Congregational Church, 6330 Ada Dr. SE, Ada MI 49301 in Bonnie’s name.
