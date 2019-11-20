TRAVERSE CITY — Bonny Loree Huston, of Traverse City and formerly of the Manton area, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Country Pleasures Assisted Living in Traverse City with family by her side. She was 80.

Bonny was born on August 29, 1939 in Traverse City to Merrit and Celia (VanPelt) Strange. On September 15, 1961 she entered into marriage with Marvin Owen Huston at the Manton United Methodist Church. The couple enjoyed traveling together and spent many winters as snow birds in Gulf Shores, Alabama. They cherished their cabin at Rennie Lake and spent much time making it the perfect spot for family gatherings. Bonny spent her career working as a banker for many years until her time of retirement. She liked listening to music and was most fond of Elvis. She enjoyed being goofy and making her family and friends laugh. She was known by her family as "go-go Bonny" for being always on the go and up to a new adventure. Bonny loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bonny is survived by her husband of 58 years, Marvin Huston of Traverse City; children, Celia "Ann" (Mike) Rioux of Traverse City and Mark (Judeen) Huston of Manton; grandchildren, Lydia (Dave) Case, Meghan (Keith) Utech, Matt (Alicia) Huston and Hope (Austin) Kantola; great-grandchildren, Delaney Case, Owen Case, Jordyn Utech and Wesley Utech; a brother, Dale (Ellie) Strange; and many other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Merrit and Celia VanPelt.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

