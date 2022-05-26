On a quiet Sunday morning, May 22, 2022, Boyd Douglas Stanton passed peacefully at 91 years old.
He was born January 29th, 1931 in Muskegon, MI.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Karen (Burton), three children, Cheryl (Steve) Byers, Allen (Debra) Stanton and Jan Schlorff. Additionally, he had six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Boyd was a Korean War veteran having served his country honorably.
Per Boyd's wishes, there will be no formal service. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.
