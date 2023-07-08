Brad Robert Denike of Cadillac passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023 at home. He was 52.
Brad was born January 4, 1971 in Cadillac to William Robert and Jennie Len (Bearse) Denike.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1989 and attended Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City. Brad then moved to Petoskey and worked at Perry Drug Store and later for the City of Petoskey as a meter reader, earning the nickname "Scooter." He went back to Northwestern Michigan College, graduated from the law enforcement program. After graduation he returned to the Cadillac area and worked for Wexford County Sherriff's Department for 25 years, retiring in 2019.
After retiring from the Sheriff's Department Brad worked at Training Mask and Jax Tactical Gear. Brad moved to Kentucky and worked at the Corvette Museum and Corvette Plant. He recently moved back home and was working with security at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Brad was a member of Cadillac Sportsman's Club and Fraternal Order of the Police.
Much to the amazement of his younger siblings, Brad was an avid fort builder in his childhood, among many other creative pursuits. These skills enabled him to become a highly skilled carpenter as an adult. After his retirement from the sheriff's department, he found joy in helping neighbors, friends, and family with various carpentry projects. He was an avid Star Wars fan and enjoyed watching movies. Brad enjoyed hockey, being outdoors, kayaking, hunting, paintball, grilling, riding quads and dirt bikes. Brad loved nature, whether it was hiking in the woods, learning about and caring for animals, or beach combing in South Carolina. Brad was truly one of the most creative, loving, caring individuals and we were all truly blessed to have him in our lives.
He is survived by his sons that he adored, Trevor Denike and Parker Denike both of Cadillac; parents, Bill and Jennie Denike of Boon; siblings: Chad Denike, Andrew (Mindy) Denike all of Boon, Amanda (Steve) Tatarchuk of Charleston, SC, Tim (Jodi) Denike of Boon Cadillac; former wife and mother of his children, Michelle Clements and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Brad was preceded in death by his grandparents: Thomas and Eunice Denike and Millard and Ruth Bearse and a sister-in-law, Gretchen Denike.
A celebration of life will be held at the home of Brad's parents Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM. Burial will take place Boon Eastside Cemetery in Wexford County at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Brad to The Thin Blue Line of Michigan (P.O. Box 532133, Livonia, MI 48153). An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
