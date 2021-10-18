Bradley Edward Klinker of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his home. He was 71. Brad was born on November 6, 1949 in Decorah, Iowa to Ralph W. & Betty J. (Eisele) Klinker and they preceded him in death.

In 1968 Brad graduated from Beverly High School in Beverly, Massachusetts and soon after he entered the United States Marine Corps and served for 2 years. Brad worked as a contractor in the building trades for a while and later went to work for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and retired from there.

Brad has lived in the Cadillac area for the past 24 years and he enjoyed rock n roll music, movies, watching TV and was an animal lover.

Survivors include his sister, Karen Klinker of Cadillac; his niece, Amanda Harrison of Alpena and a grand niece, Elizabeth and a grand nephew, Dominic.

A private memorial family gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wexford County Humane Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.