Bradley Edward Klinker of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his home. He was 71. Brad was born on November 6, 1949 in Decorah, Iowa to Ralph W. & Betty J. (Eisele) Klinker and they preceded him in death.
In 1968 Brad graduated from Beverly High School in Beverly, Massachusetts and soon after he entered the United States Marine Corps and served for 2 years. Brad worked as a contractor in the building trades for a while and later went to work for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and retired from there.
Brad has lived in the Cadillac area for the past 24 years and he enjoyed rock n roll music, movies, watching TV and was an animal lover.
Survivors include his sister, Karen Klinker of Cadillac; his niece, Amanda Harrison of Alpena and a grand niece, Elizabeth and a grand nephew, Dominic.
A private memorial family gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wexford County Humane Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.