Bradley Scott Kraai of Lake City passed away Saturday afternoon, May 8, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 59. Brad was born on September 22, 1961 in Zeeland, Michigan to Clifford E & Darlene M. (Peterson) Kraai.
Brad graduated from Cadillac High School in 1979 and had worked various jobs in the Cadillac area. He enjoyed playing golf, cards, taking care of his yard, watching the birds, collecting baseball cards and playing with his dog, Triska. Brad was a Detroit tiger fan as well as a Michigan State Fan.
Survivors include his mother, Darlene Kraai of Cadillac; his Aunts & Uncles: Crystal Baum of Grand Rapids, Betty Lou Kamphuis of Branch, Robert (Vada) Kraai of Holland and Jerry (Delores) Kraai of Irons; Brad's special friends: Bill Spurgeon and Paul Lewis both of Lake City and Greg Lauren and Bob (Ev) Rexford all of Cadillac. Brad was preceded in death by his father, Cliff in 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Jeff Kroondyk and Pastor Paul Lewis officiating. Burial will be at Lucas Cemetery in Missaukee County. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services at the church on Thursday. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
