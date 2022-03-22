Brenda Ann Britton of Marion passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at home with her son by her side, she was 60. Brenda was born January 28, 1962 in Flint to Ernest R. and Lottie L. (Carson) Chesser. Brenda married Kirk L. "Corky" Britton on May 12, 1990 in Flint.

Brenda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved spending time with her special friend Dave Kruger.

She is survived by her children; Jamie (Misty) Britton of Marion, Jessie (Josh) Sikkema of Marion, Robbi (Brad) Chesser of McBain, Bobbi Chesser of Cadillac, Cassie Britton of Cadillac, Kelly (Jason) Samuelson of Howard City. Grandchildren; Taylor (Doug), Morgan (Trevor), Kaylee, Austin, Sierra, Brayden, Corkylyn, Celia, Chance, Aurora, Freya, Amelia, and Jarron. Great-Granddaughter; Dallis Ann-Marie. Brothers; Jr. (Jane) Chesser of Flint, Danny Chesser of Flint, Rob Chesser of Marion. Mother In-Law; Loretta (Charles) Britton- Haley of Marion and several Nieces and Nephews.

Brenda was preceded in death by her loving husband Kirk L. "Corky" Britton, her parents; Ernest R. and Lottie L. Carson- Chesser, Brothers; Dennis and Kevin Chesser, Father In-Law; Harry L. Britton.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 25 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Eric Chesser officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of service. Burial will take place at the Winterfield Township Cemetery in Clare County. Following burial, a luncheon will take place at the Tippy Canoe Bar in Temple. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

