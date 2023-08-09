Brenda Jean (Grice) Michell departed this world Sunday, August 6, she was 69.
Brenda is survived by the love of her life David Michell, sons; Frank and Larry, brothers; Larry and Mike Grice, sisters; Lois Cooper, Deanna Schutte, and Joyce Mentel, many nieces and nephews, and her baby dogs, Peanut, Lily, Little Bit, and Angel. She was also a second mom to many, including Billie and Autumn Love who were special to Brenda.
From an early age Brenda adored reading and learning. She had incredible knowledge on a wide variety of subjects. Also enthralled with novels and movies, Wizard of Oz, Gone with the Wind, Little Women, Pride and Prejudice, and Catcher in the Rye were a few of her favorites. Brenda loved baking, cooking and her favorite food groups of gravy and ice cream and Cops and Doughnuts, Rhino and Bubba were her hero's and she met them in person. She said no one could hold a candle to their long johns or raspberry bismarks.
Brenda could train any dog to do amazing tricks and had a lifelong love of tiny dogs. She loved camping on Rose Lake, and going to the Buckley Old Engine Show with Dave and the boys. She looked forward to any family picnic or get together. Brenda worked at Wal-Mart in Cadillac for many years. To relax she loved to watch cartoons and funny animated movies, television shows, Greys Anatomy, and Animal Planet were most enjoyable to her. Although she lived in Marion her entire life, Brenda loved to travel, and was the only person I've ever known to make a study out of each month's National Geographic Magazine. In its pages she journeyed to exotic places through the stories and pictures. Readers Digest was another best friend. She vacationed in Naples, Fl each year. She attended her most beloved Opera's and Ballets there. La Boheme, her favorite Opera left her breathless. The beauty and magical scenes called to her, she said. The Phantom of the Opera, Mozart, and Beethoven concerts were amazing. She especially loved Swan Lake Ballet and The Nutcracker. She saw the Bolshoi Ballet perform. Naples Dinner Theatre was another must do on the list, IL Divo was her favorite group and she said they sure were great eye candy too!
Brendas favorite trip was to Eleuthera, Bahamas. While there she picked shells on the famous Pink Sand Beach at the Wyndemere Resort, a spot for Royals such as Princess Diana. Lovely cottages lined the beaches and meals were an event prepared by a five-star chef. Brenda loved to dress up, as dinner there required black tie and dress each evening. She was so very beautiful in her gowns and jewelry. Brenda rarely wore make-up and stunned the staff and guests the first night she walked in. Those blue eyes sparkling and her gorgeous brunette curls flowing down her back. The rhinestones on her shimmering gown sparkling in the tiki torch light, she commanded the room and won it easily. Never saw her as happy as that night before or since. Everyone in the room wanted to meet this woman in the purple gown who was so beautiful. Murmurs of is that an actress? Who is She? The soft music and the visit to her table by the chef, and the owner of the resort that night had them all wondering. I admit, I even wondered who this vision was, though I knew her all my life. I still wonder....
When we die, people tell how we worked, our statistics, maybe about what we had or what we did. I guess I think Brenda deserves more than a few stats, her life was so hard in many ways, but she had grace and beauty so few ever saw. I hope if only one person notices that now, I'd be happy you knew this kind heart who thought of everyone but herself and cried at sad commercials. I choose to remember her stepping into that resort looking like a movie star and owning it, where she was treated as royalty for seven glorious days and nights the way she should have been daily. Now she's on her eternal journey with God, with mom and dad, and all those she's loved and lost who she missed every day. No more pain or tears. Shine on our lovely Brendee, you are so loved today and forever.
Per Brendas wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held at this time. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the arrangements. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed to the family by visiting the obituary at burkholderfunerals.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.