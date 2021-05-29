Brenda Kay VanHouten, age 60, of Marion passed away on May 26, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Traverse City Hospital. She was born on March 8, 1961 to Wilfred and Grace (Docter) Hoekwater at Cadillac Mercy Hospital. She married Steven Rae VanHouten on August 3, 1979 at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church.
Brenda and Steve owned and operated their family business (Steve's Tire) and their farm. She did the bookwork for the business all her life. She loved spending time with her children and grandsons, Wynn and Cross. She also enjoyed sewing, camping and traveling with family and friends. She is a member of the Lucas Christian Reformed Church.
She is survived by her husband, Steven R. VanHouten of Marion, children, Chad Robert (Kalleena) VanHouten of Marion, Stephanie Kay VanHouten and Samantha Sue VanHouten both of McBain. She has two grandsons, Wynn and Cross VanHouten. Brenda's surviving siblings are, Dianne (Dale) Farr of McBain, Barbara (Patrick) Dore of Marion, Robert (Angela) Hoekwater of McBain, Marcia Hoekwater of McBain, Paula (Terry) Mains of Burlington, and Timothy (Tammy) Hoekwater of Marion. In-laws surviving are her mother- in- law and step father- in- law, Joyce (Ed) VanHouten of Marion and brothers in law and sisters in laws, Daniel (Janet) VanHouten of Marion, Rachele VanHouten of Cadillac, and Heidi (Robert) Agema of Falmouth. There are many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Wilfred and Grace Hoekwater and her father- in-law, Robert VanHouten.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, at 11:00 A.M. at the Highland Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Burial will take place in the Lucas Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at church following the internment. Memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is in charge of the arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfh.com
