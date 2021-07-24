Brenda Marie Shaw passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2021.
She was born September 26th, 1966 to Berttis and Loretta (Sturdavant) Shaw. Brenda loved her family, music and nature.
She is survived by her sons Justin (Lindsey) Cuykendall and David (Jessica) Cuykendall; sisters Tryna Shaw and Tammy Shaw; brother Lonnie Shaw; grandchildren Faylynn and Kevin Cuykendall; and uncle Bishop Retus Shaw. She is also survived by her beloved partner Johnny Chesney. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers John (Thea) Shaw and Randy Shaw, uncles Red (Beulah) Shaw, Otto (Judy) Shaw; aunts Vivian (Harry) Wamba,
and Artis (Cliff) Hastings.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will held at the Lions Club in Luther, MI on July 31st starting at 1:00pm.
