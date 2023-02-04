Brent Dwain Crawford, age 57, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home in Evart.
Brent was born March 26, 1965 in Reed City, to Kenneth Dwain and Diane Lee (Clark) Crawford. He attended Evart High School and worked various jobs which included highway construction, wells, and roofing. Brent was an avid outdoors-man who loved rock picking, fishing, and hunting for morel mushrooms.
Brent is survived by his 4 daughters, 1 son, 6 grandchildren, his mother, and 1 brother. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, and his brother Brice.
A Celebration honoring the life of Brent, will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 26th at the Moose Lodge in Evart. His final resting place will be in Sylvan Township Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Corey Funeral Home, in Evart, Michigan.
