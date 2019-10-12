LUTHER — Brent J. Bassett, beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend, passed away Sunday evening, September 29, 2019. Brent was 37.
He is survived by wife, Melanie Mongar; children, Natalie, Garet, Ethen, and Mason Bassett, and step-daughter, Orpha-Leigh Mongar ; parents, Todd and Roxanne (Norman) Bassett; brother, Scott (Nikki) Bassett of Newaygo, Michigan; grandmothers, Janet Bassett of Sparta, Michigan, and Dolores Norman of Tustin, Michigan; aunts and uncles, Jill Marie West of Van Horn, Texas, Jane (Michelle Stuart) Bassett of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Ted (Kristie) Bassett of Sparta, Michigan, Angela (Terry) Norman-Meadows of Cadillac, Michigan, Deena nee Norman (Todd) Wilkins of Ashton, Michigan, Julyn (Carter Clements) Norman of Fremont, Michigan, and Gloria nee Norman (Kevin) Lattimer of Tustin; and as well as many cousins and friends.
Brent was preceded in death by his grandfathers, DeVere Norman in 2007 and Victor Bassett in 2017, and cousin James Soules in 2018.
A memorial service was held Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Luther, with Pastor Garhett Morgan, of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Luther Lion’s Club, 1003 N. State Road, Luther, MI 49656.
