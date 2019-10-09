LUTHER — Brent Jeffrey Bassett, 37, of Luther lost his battle on September 29, 2019.

He was born May 22, 1982 in Grand Rapids, to Roxanne (Norman) and Todd Bassett, who both survive. Brent went to his resting place where he will wait for his wife, Melanie; his daughters, Natalie and Orpha-Leigh; and his sons, Garet, Ethen and Mason.

In honor of Brent’s life and soul, we will gather at the Lions Club in Luther, located at 1003 State. St. Final goodbyes will be from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, October 10, followed by a service at 2 p.m. Graveside burial immediately following service. Good food and friends to follow at the Luther Lions Club.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.