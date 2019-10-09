LUTHER — Brent Jeffrey Bassett, 37, of Luther lost his battle on September 29, 2019.
He was born May 22, 1982 in Grand Rapids, to Roxanne (Norman) and Todd Bassett, who both survive. Brent went to his resting place where he will wait for his wife, Melanie; his daughters, Natalie and Orpha-Leigh; and his sons, Garet, Ethen and Mason.
In honor of Brent’s life and soul, we will gather at the Lions Club in Luther, located at 1003 State. St. Final goodbyes will be from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, October 10, followed by a service at 2 p.m. Graveside burial immediately following service. Good food and friends to follow at the Luther Lions Club.
