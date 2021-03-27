Brenton J. "Bud" Eaton of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 67. Brenton was born on August 20, 1953 in Cadillac to Herbert E. & Beatrice M. (VanNatter) Eaton.

Bud attended school in Manton and Cadillac and later entered the United States Army and served during Vietnam era. After his service to his country he transferred into the National Guard and served for 30 years. His first job after the United States Army was working at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. In 1978 he started working at Rexair and retired from there after 30 years of service. After his retirement he worked at Hutchinson's for 7 years.

Bud enjoyed playing games on his computer, hunting, fishing, camping, kayaking, canoeing, and working on his house.

Survivors include his 3 sons: Demetrius (Jennifer) Eaton of Manton, Adrian Eaton (Janine Eaton) of Cadillac, and Brandon Eaton of Cadillac; 5 grandchildren; his mother, Beatrice Eaton of Cadillac; a brother, Colby Eaton of Coldwater and 2 sisters; Anita McDaniel of Cadillac and Colleen (Mickey) Wendorf of Coldwater; 2 step-sisters: Stephanie Guillen and Patricia Martin; as well as many nieces and nephews. Brenton was preceded in death by his father, Herbert in 2003 and a sister, Ronda VandenBoss and a brother, Robert Eaton.

Graveside services with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard will be held 1:00PM Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Clam Lake Township Cemetery with Pastor Mike Green officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

