Brian Dale Barbeaux of Cadillac passed away Tuesday morning, January 26, 2021 at the age of 48 surrounded by his family.
Brian was born November 5, 1972 in Manistique, Michigan to Delbert and Rita (LaVance) Barbeaux.
Brian served in the United States Navy and retired in Aviation Ordinance. He then spent 12 years with Sara Lee. Brian had a passion for weight lifting and staying physically fit. He had a strong love for music and playing the drums and guitar in his free time. But, above all else his greatest love was his family and his grandchildren.
On May 28, 2011 in Harrietta he married his wife, Cherie A. Barbeaux and she survives him along with children: Brianna Barbeaux of Jacksonville, Florida, Andrew (Gina) Petitt of Mesick, James (Lacie) Smith of Copemish, Keagan Cerny (Coltin Garcia) of West Palm Beach, Florida; grandchildren: Hayden, Aaralynn, Xander Petitt and Nathan and Natalie Smith; his mother, Rita Barbeaux and aunt, Colleen LaVance both of Manistique and mother-in-law, Mary Dennis of Michigan City, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert.
A private family memorial service will take place at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
