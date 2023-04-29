Brian Edward Chapman, 57, of Kalamazoo and formerly of Cadillac, passed away on April 24, 2023 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was born on March 9, 1966, in Durand, Michigan to Donald and Sandra (Slusser) Chapman.
Brian was a strong-willed and straight-shooting person with a sarcastic wit and a heart of gold that he often pretended that didn't exist. He loved being a manager for the Ridge NAPA Corporation., which he talked about until his last breath-taking inventory and ensuring the correct prices for tie rods and struts. Lol. Prior to that, he was a paint supervisor at Cadillac Fabrication. Where he was responsible for painting the footbridge along Lake Cadillac. Brian attended Durand Area School and was a graduate of the class of 1984. He worshiped at the Rehoboth Reformed Church of Lucas, Michigan where he was a dedicated staff member as their media director until relocating to the Kalamazoo area. Brian was a huge motorcycle enthusiast and was the Motorcycle Tourism Advocate for the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau for five years. He founded The Thunder on the Lakeshore Motorcycle Show held in conjunction with the Cadillac Freedom Festival and was one of the lead organizers of Thunder through the Northwoods Hospice Charity Ride, which was the largest event ever held at Caberfae Peaks in Cadillac, Michigan. He also enjoyed volunteering with numerous events with the Cadillac Area Festival and Events. Brian formed many precious friendships with many who shared his motorcycle passion. and he enjoyed spending time with Bob and Linda Durant on their boat "The No Drama Zone and Tom and Debbie Lee Meisch, who were like family to him. Brian really enjoyed being a papa to E.J. and Amara the two grandchildren he seen the most. Brian also enjoyed entertaining family and friends by treating them to his culinary talents as a grill and smoke master.
Brian is survived by his wife of 25 years Gabby (Eileen) Chapman, his mother Sandra Ryder, Brother's Chuck and Rick White and their spouses, Sister's Donna and Ann Chapman. Children Ryan & Christian (Janelle) daughter Katie and Son in Law Josh Aplin. Bonus daughters Ashley & Kerri Devries. Grand Children Quintin, Ej, Amara, Jax, Noah & Ethan.
He is also survived by a brother and Sister-in-law Rich &Mary DeJong. several aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Nieces and Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Mildred and Edward Chapman, maternal grandparents; Dorothy and William Slusser, father Donald Chapman. And his In-laws Bernard and Ann De Jong.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, May 11 at 1:00 PM at the Rehoboth Reformed Church of Lucas with Ed Gilbert officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until time of service at the church. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers please consider a perennial plant that Gabby can plant in her memorial garden. Contributions can be made to the hospice of your choice, as Brian was well cared for by the Centrica Hospice in Kalamazoo, MI. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed to the family by visiting the obituary at burkholderfunerals.com
