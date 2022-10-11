Brian Mackinder
Memoriams

Brian Franklin Mackinder, 39, of Ludington, Formerly of Cadillac, passed away on October 2, 2022.

Brian was born on April 19, 1983, the son of Terry Mackinder and Diana Granger Vanbalen. He graduated from Lake City High School in 2001 and earned his Associates Degree from Baker College of Cadillac. Brian enlisted in the United States Air Force during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was stationed at Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

Brian had a creative mind and enjoyed wood burning and drawing. He could often be found outdoors, spending time with nature, whether hiking and exploring in the woods or kayaking down the river. Most of all, he loved to make people happy. Brian's greatest achievement was being a father. He took great pride in his daughters' accomplishments and would always talk about his daughters with great pride to anyone who would listen. He cherished all the time that he got to spend with them, be it traveling, camping, kayaking, ice skating, sledding, or anything else they did together.

Brian is survived by his mother, Diana L. Vanbalen; father, Terry L. Mackinder; brother, Chris D. (fiancé, Angie Dean) Granger; daughters, Chloe E. Mackinder and Airiana L. Nixon; uncles, Gregory Granger and Mike (Roma) Granger; and cousins: Stefanie McLain, Gordon Granger, Gerry Granger, and Mikyla Granger.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents: Richard and Alice Granger, and Francis and Martha Mackinder; and aunt, Linda Mackinder.

There are no services planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington to help with final expenses, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"