Brian Mackinder

Brian Franklin Mackinder, 39, of Ludington, Formerly of Cadillac, passed away on October 2, 2022.
Brian was born on April 19, 1983, the son of Terry Mackinder and Diana Granger Vanbalen. He graduated from Lake City High School in 2001 and earned his Associates Degree from Baker College of Cadillac. Brian enlisted in the United States Air Force during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was stationed at Fort Sumter in South Carolina.
Brian had a creative mind and enjoyed wood burning and drawing. He could often be found outdoors, spending time with nature, whether hiking and exploring in the woods or kayaking down the river. Most of all, he loved to make people happy. Brian's greatest achievement was being a father. He took great pride in his daughters' accomplishments and would always talk about his daughters with great pride to anyone who would listen. He cherished all the time that he got to spend with them, be it traveling, camping, kayaking, ice skating, sledding, or anything else they did together.
Brian is survived by his mother, Diana L. Vanbalen; father, Terry L. Mackinder; brother, Chris D. (fiancé, Angie Dean) Granger; daughters, Chloe E. Mackinder and Airiana L. Nixon; uncles, Gregory Granger and Mike (Roma) Granger; and cousins: Stefanie McLain, Gordon Granger, Gerry Granger, and Mikyla Granger.
Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents: Richard and Alice Granger, and Francis and Martha Mackinder; and aunt, Linda Mackinder.
There are no services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington to help with final expenses, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
