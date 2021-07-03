Brigid Ann Woodward of Hersey passed away Wednesday evening, June 30, 2021 at Grand Oaks Nursing Center in Baldwin. She was 89.
Brigid was born on September 13, 1931 in Midland to Peter J. & Mary E. (Dyer) Kuipers. She later moved to the Reed City area where she attended school. On January 2, 1952 she married Jerry R. Woodward and he preceded her in death in August of 1996.
Mrs. Woodward was a farm wife and enjoyed baking cookies and bread, embroidering, and gardening. She was a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Reed City and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Evart. Over the years she was active with the Farm Bureau and the Townline 4-H food booth at the Osceola County Fair.
Survivors include her 2 sons: Michael (Dorie) Woodward of Hersey and Steven (Debra) Woodward of Evart; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings: Joseph (Mary) Kuipers, John (Maxine) Kuipers, Elizabeth (Henry) Kailing, Katherine (Wayne) Christopher, Rita (Keith) MacKellar and an infant sister, Joan Kuipers.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Reverend Fr. Michael Hodges as celebrant. Her final resting place will be Oakdale Cemetery in Hersey, Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
