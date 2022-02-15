Brittney N. Trowbridge of Mesick passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at her home. She was 31.

Brittney was born on March 20, 1990 in Cadillac and had lived all of her life in the Cadillac Mesick area. She completed the ISD at age 26. Brittney had attended Minar Bible Church in Mesick all her life and enjoyed going to church. She also enjoyed going out to eat, going to the movies, and will be remembered for her contagious smile.

Survivors include her mother, Rebecca Wilhelm of Mesick; her siblings: Erin Wilhelm, Victoria Wilhelm, and Gregory Wilhelm; her grandmother, Victoria Trowbridge of Mesick; her step-father, Aaron S. Wilhelm of Mesick and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Brittney was preceded in death by her grandfather, Carl E. Trowbridge in 2016; her uncle, Carl L. Trowbridge in 2005 and a great uncle, John W. Anderson in 2020.

A celebration of life will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Minar Bible Church with Pastor Bruce Rose officiating. Friends may meet the family from 12 noon until the celebration of life at 1:00 PM at church. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

