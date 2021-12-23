Brooke Elise Adams

Brooke Elise (Flint) Adams, 29, of Luther, Michigan, passed away surrounded by her family. We are comforted knowing she is securely in the loving arms of her grandparents, Lyle and Leone Brock.
Brooke will be lovingly remembered by her husband Darik and their three children, Cash, Beau and Harper; her parents Trevor and Lisa Flint; sister Brittany and brother-in-law Jordan LaPoint and two very special nieces Morgan and McKenzie. She also leaves behind many friends and family whose hearts are empty with a void that will never be filled.
Brooke was a graduate of Pine River High School and Ferris State University where she received many honors as a top female in the Mechanical Engineering program. She was currently pursuing her Master's Degree from Ohio State University.
Brooke was a beautiful woman. She was a brilliant mind, had a quick wit, funny, endearing, strong-willed and fiercely loyal. Brooke loved the out- of- doors, hunting, traveling, riding dirt bikes, camping, and the sunshine on her face, strong coffee, laughter, but most of all her family and especially her little boys who were the loves of her life.
A celebration of Brooke's life is planned for the Spring/Summer of 2022. Information for Brooke's Legacy - Education Fund for her children can be found by visiting the Pruitt-Livingston website at www.pruittlivingston.com or https://gofund.me/9cccd3b1
