Brooke Nicole Purkiss, of Manton, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her home. She was 40 years of age.
Brooke was born on November 9th, 1980, to Jack and Kimberly (Kabobel) Gaffney in Saginaw, Michigan. She was a graduate of Lake City high school, Class of 1999. She spent her career working at a casino for 13 years, and has remained manager for loan servicing for the past five years. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her children and friends. Brooke also enjoyed playing cards and games, as it brought the best out of her. Brooke was a proud mother of her two children Taylor and Waylon, which she cherished spending time with every moment she could.
Brooke is survived by her two children, Taylor and Waylon Purkiss; her father, Jack Gaffney; two siblings, Megan and Jordan Gaffney and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kimberly.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of like will be held Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Lutke Hall, please email Taylor Purkiss for more information at purkisstaylor21@gmail.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Taylor Purkiss at 216 Second Street, Manton, MI 49663.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
