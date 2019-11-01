LAKE CITY — Bruce A. Burkholder, age 77, of Lake City passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Whispering Pines Living Center.
Bruce was born January 10, 1942 in Reeder Township of Missaukee County to Albert and Anna (Gilde) Burkholder. He married Janis Powell and she preceded him in death in 2006.
On December 18, 2011 he married the former Margaret (Peggy) Sprik in Lake City.
Bruce graduated from Lake City High School in 1959 before enlisting and serving four years in the U.S. Navy. He had various employments as a truck driver and had been a business agent for the Teamsters Local, but especially loved his hobby farming.
He wintered in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Lady Lake, Florida, and came back to Lake City to farm in the summer. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time in Canada. Bruce was a member of the American Legion Post 300 of Lake City and the Teamsters Local and attended the Jennings Community Church.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Peggy; and stepchildren, Jeffery (Juanita) Baker and Julie (Joe) Christie; and five grandchildren Chelsie, Cassie, Logan, Jonathan and Javan. He is also survived by two sisters: Norma (Gus) Fagerman and Diane Bronkema; and two brothers: Keith (Norma) Burkholder and Wayne Burkholder; and sisters-in-law, Becky Burkholder, Carol (Kenneth) Metzger, Sandra Veldheer, Kathy (Larry) Shetenhelm, Dawn (David) Gould, Lori (Kim) Sandow; and brother-in-law, Don (Cindy) Sprik; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Larry Burkholder; brother-in-law, Ernie Bronkema; sister and brother-in-law, Ruby and Ben Snow; brother-in-law, Jim Veldheer; father and mothers-in-law, York and Rubene Powell and Don and Edna Sprik.
A memorial service for Bruce will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Jennings Community Church with Pastor Larry Shetenhelm and Pastor David Gould officiating.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 300 of Lake City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Munson Hospice or Jennings Community Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
