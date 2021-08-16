Bruce Howell, President of the Village of Mesick, died August 13, 2021, he was 71 years old.
Bruce was born July 13, 1950, in Detroit, to Donn and Ursula (Nietzoldt) Howell.
Bruce attended Andover High School in Bloomfield Hills, MI. He continued his education at Northern Michigan University graduating in 1972. He moved to Mesick in 1973.
During his 48 years in Mesick, Bruce was the owner/operator of the Mushroom Cap Motel, Mesick Storage Space, and Joseph's True Value Hardware Store. He was active in the Mesick Village Council and has been the Village President since 1994. Bruce was an Elder and active member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Mesick for 32 years.
Bruce was an avid hunter. He enjoyed vacationing in Tennessee, spending time with his family, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. With a ready smile and easy personality Bruce was a friend to all.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Howell, son, Shaun Howell of Mesick, daughter, Tanya Carr of Mesick, son, Ryan (Meghan) Howell of Cadillac, and brother, Jack (Ann) Howell, of Honor. Bruce is fondly remembered by his four grandchildren: Tri, Arista, Charles, William and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister, Joan DeVogelaere.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church in Mesick. Burial will take place at Antioch Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Mesick.
