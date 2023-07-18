Bruce Joseph Finnerty passed away on July 15, 2023 after a short stay at Samaritas Nursing Facility in Cadillac.
Bruce was born April 16, 1948 in Cadillac Michigan to Joseph and Doris (Frisk) Finnerty. He graduated in 1966 from Cadillac High School.
He went to work with his father at a young age in the plumbing and heating trades. He obtained his Master Plumbers license in his 20's, he then went on to open Bruce J. Finnerty Plumbing and Heating. He then went to work for Wexford and Missaukee Counties as a State licensed Plumbing and Mechanical Inspector, retiring in 2022 due to health issues. He loved his second career as it took him to homes and businesses all around the 2 country area, as well as filling in for neighboring counties Building Departments.
He married Bonnie Kay Batt in 1969 and they had a son Dean Finnerty. In April of 1989 he married Jane (Erickson) Finnerty. They celebrated 34 years together this year.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting sports, camping with great friends every Labor Day weekend in the UP, as well as many camping trips and meetings with friends from around the state as a past Board of Director for Michigan United Conservation Clubs.
He was a member of the Cadillac Moose Club, NRA, Michigan United Conservation Clubs, Cadillac Sportsman's Club, and the Northern Michigan Plumbing and Mechanical Inspectors Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, James Erickson; his son, Deal Earl Finnerty in December of 2022; brothers, Leroy and Dennis Finnerty; brother-in-law John Swanberg, as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; mother-in-law Doris Hall of Ludington; daughter- in-law, Sherrise Finnerty; granddaughter, Amber Hiscock; great grandsons, Jahari Dean, Malaki, and Messiah of Grand Rapids; siblings, Deloris and Michael Brinks, Maxine Swanberg, Alvin and Alice Finnerty, and Larry Finnerty, of Cadillac; sister and brother in law, Ann and Tom Gault of Troy, and sister-in-law Sandy Erickson of Marysville, Michigan as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and Friends may gather to remember and celebrate his life at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 12:00 noon to 3:00 PM. His final resting place will be Maple Hill in LeRoy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials made to Michigan United Conservation Clubs Camp for Kids or the charity of one's choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersomnfh.com.
