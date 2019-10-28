CADILLAC — Bruce L. Benson, of Tustin passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 81.
Bruce was born on December 5, 1937, in Cadillac, to parents Harry L. and Lena J. (Willis) Benson. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1955. Bruce was married to Mary L. Berghorst on July 30, 1965, in Luther, Michigan. Bruce began his floor covering career at Kryger’s and continued at Van Drie’s for almost 35 years. After retiring, he and Mary delivered product for local manufacturers to various automotive plants for almost 10 years. In earlier years Bruce and Mary spent time snowmobiling, boating, canoeing and just enjoying the beautiful Northern Michigan outdoors. He had a love for all animals and was blessed with 40 acres to call home and surround himself with numerous pets, including many beloved dogs and horses. Bruce was a wonderful sounding board for many and a great resource of information on just about anything. He loved to have coffee and visit with his many friends. He and Mary were notable wine makers throughout the years. He could often be found working the property on his John Deere or golf cart, feeding the animals, or cutting and putting up wood. Bruce will be deeply missed by many. Bruce was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac. Bruce was a member of the National Guard for nine years.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Mary Benson of Tustin; brothers Jack (Joanne) Benson, Dennis (Amey) Benson and Paul (Chris) Benson and by a brother-in-law, Ted (Debbie) Berghorst. He is also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, who each have stories of Uncle Bruce and who will greatly miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lena Benson, his father and mother-in-law, George and Avis Berghorst, brother-in-law Jim Berghorst.
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m. and also in the evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wexford County Historical Society or the American Cancer Society.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.