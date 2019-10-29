TUSTIN — Bruce L. Benson of Tustin passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 81.
Visitation for friends and family will be today, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and also in the evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.