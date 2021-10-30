Bruce Murphy III

Bruce Francis Murphy, III of Cadillac passed away on October 22, 2021, at Munson Hospital in Traverse City surrounded by his family.
Bruce was born on November 3, 1986, to Addie Denoyer and Bruce Murphy, Jr. He attended Buckley High School where he played basketball. Bruce had a love of shiny motorcycles and old time country music. He also loved his sister and beautiful nieces very much.
Bruce is survived by his daughter, Phynixx of Cadillac; mom, Addie (Frank) Denoyer of Traverse City; dad, Bruce Murphy Jr. of Gaylord; sister, Cassandra (Cory) Root of Traverse City; brother, Mark Wilson of Manton; grandma & grandpa, Bruce & Betty Murphy Sr. of Lake City; nieces, Leiani Vollmar & Alexia Root of Traverse City, Sophia Wilson of Manton; nephews, Ryker, Gage Barnard & Logan Hoeft of Traverse City; aunts, Cheryl (Robert) Pacola, Carol & Donna Jenkins, Sue (Jody) Russell; uncle, Audie (Tricia) Murphy and many cousins.
He preceded in death by his Grandma & Grandpa Jenkins; uncles, Freddie Jenkins & Uncle Harley Murphy.
Memorial services will be performed by Pastor Chad Zaucha on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
Memorial Contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Cadillac.
