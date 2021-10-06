Bruce S. Sturdavant Bruce S. Sturdavant, LeRoy - age 75, of LeRoy, passed away October 4, 2021. The full obituary will appear on October 7, 2021.
Tags
|
Latest News
- CTC gives ninth graders from multiple districts tour of manufacturing facilities in area
- Police release name of victim in weekend shooting
- Youth movement: Cadillac 5th at D3 golf regional
- Manton, McBain, Lake City score Highland volleyball wins
- Manton sweeps Highland XC Jamboree
- Up North Arts honors volunteers who've helped to build the center over last 4 years
- Today in history: Curry House, an assisted living home, should be opened next spring
- Global shares slip in cautious trading, shrug off US rally
Most Popular
Articles
- 19-year-old in custody after deadly shooting near Buckley
- Mesick woman sentenced for part in fatal 2020 drunken driving crash
- Clarkston couple help out during M-115 crash, help save McBain woman's life
- Darrel Lee Phillips
- On cloud 9: CAPS sixth grader bags 11-point buck, 300 pound bear days apart
- Cadillac council votes to settle lawsuit alleging excessive force by officer against teenager
- Larry Nederveld
- McBain woman charged in crash that caused serious injuries
- Public Record — Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court
- Plane makes emergency landing on U.S. 10 in Osceola County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.