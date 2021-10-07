Bruce Stanley Sturdavant, lifelong resident of LeRoy Township, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 4, 2021 at home. He was 75.

Bruce was born on April 17, 1946, in Reed City, Michigan to Stanley and Geraldine (Madole) Sturdavant. He was a 1964 graduate of what was then LeRoy High School. On May 1, 1971, Bruce entered into marriage with the former Janet Holmes. The two celebrated 50 years together and enjoyed watching the family grow and flourish on the family farm.

Bruce made his living working with the Osceola County Road Commission, retiring after 32 years. Known by some as the "bird man", Bruce loved his animals and raising birds. He was a farmer through and through and spent many years breeding and raising rabbits, eventually moving into birds. He was never one to sit idle and could often be found involved in his favorite activity, cutting wood. Bruce was hard working and always on the go, if he wasn't moving, be assured he was probably asleep. Bruce loved his family and was a proud father and grandfather, he was also a member of the Michigan Game Breeders Association.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Janet Sturdavant of LeRoy; his two children, daughter, Raeann (Guy) Wagner of Tustin; his son, Daniel (Micaela) Sturdavant of Reed City; grandchildren, Zackaurrie (Anna), Josselynn (Jacob), Havannah (Codie), Trent, Tyler, Elyonna, and Sarina; his siblings; numerous nieces and nephews; many brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

Visitation and viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac.

Interment alongside his family at LeRoy Township Cemetery will take place at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

