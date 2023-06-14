Bruce Wayne Campbell, 60, passed away by an accidental drowning on January 19, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming. Bruce was doing what he loved to do — walking his dog and taking pictures.

Bruce was born in Cadillac on December 21, 1962, to Bruce R. and Sherry A. (Brink) Campbell. He attended school in Cadillac and Casper and graduated in 1981. He went on to earn an Associates Degree in Fine Arts at Casper College.

Bruce worked at several grocery stores in Casper and was Deli Manager for many years before taking an early retirement. He found enjoyment in painting, drawing, producing music and writing. As a nature enthusiast throughout his life, he was an avid wildlife photographer.

Bruce is survived by his sons, Bryon and Justin of Casper, WY, and his mother Sherry of Manistee.

He is preceded in death by his father Bruce R. Campbell; his brother Brent R Campbell; his grandparents George and June Campbell, Don and Thelma Pratt and Robert E. Brink.

A memorial service will be held for Bruce on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cadillac.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"