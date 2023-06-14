Bruce Wayne Campbell, 60, passed away by an accidental drowning on January 19, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming. Bruce was doing what he loved to do — walking his dog and taking pictures.
Bruce was born in Cadillac on December 21, 1962, to Bruce R. and Sherry A. (Brink) Campbell. He attended school in Cadillac and Casper and graduated in 1981. He went on to earn an Associates Degree in Fine Arts at Casper College.
Bruce worked at several grocery stores in Casper and was Deli Manager for many years before taking an early retirement. He found enjoyment in painting, drawing, producing music and writing. As a nature enthusiast throughout his life, he was an avid wildlife photographer.
Bruce is survived by his sons, Bryon and Justin of Casper, WY, and his mother Sherry of Manistee.
He is preceded in death by his father Bruce R. Campbell; his brother Brent R Campbell; his grandparents George and June Campbell, Don and Thelma Pratt and Robert E. Brink.
A memorial service will be held for Bruce on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cadillac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.