Bruce Wayne Weir, 83, of Cadillac passed away peacefully at his home on October 29, 2021. Bruce was born October 12, 1938, to Wilfred and Elda Weir in Leamington, Ontario.
Bruce spent most of his working years as a supervisor at Electrohome Electronics in Kitchener, Ontario, and then took his talents to Magnussen Furniture factory, also in Ontario. Upon visiting Michigan in 1992, Bruce met Judie Chilcote. The two were married in 1994, at which time Bruce made Michigan his home.
For several years, Bruce could be found helping customers as an associate in the sporting goods department at Walmart in Cadillac. After retiring from Walmart, Bruce spent much of his free time working on his favorite pastime—making beautiful stained-glass works of art. Many of his creations can still be found in the Cadillac area as he was fond of gifting them to his family, his friends, his doctors and many other acquaintances. He made several personalized stained-glass keepsakes for the girls' basketball teams at Cadillac High School. A Canadian at heart, Bruce could be quite the character and loved using Canadianisms on the waitstaff at local restaurants. He often requested a "serviette" just to see the confused looks on their faces.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; son Bradley Jackson Weir; siblings: Alfred Gasner, Margaret Hohner, Wilda Strom, Ralph Weir, Jack Weir, John Bettridge, Robert Hohner and Donna Weir.
Bruce is survived by his wife Judie Weir; sister Bea Ewing; son Richard (Beverly) Weir; daughter Mandie Lou Weir; stepson Greg Trowbridge; stepdaughter Terry (Brent) Pritchard; 9 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to Judie Weir.
The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling funeral arrangements. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
