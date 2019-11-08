MARION — Bryan Gene Prielipp of Marion passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Addington Place in Grand Rapids. He was 59.

Bryan was born on May 6, 1960 in Cadillac to Bernard and Beverly (Wilson) Prielipp. He was a graduate of Reed City High School. Following graduation, Bryan went on to work toward his college degree at Central Michigan University and Ferris State University. After college, Bryan began working for the State of Michigan as a Sanitarian in Mount Pleasant and later as a Health Inspector for the Office District No. 10 in Onekama. In his spare time, Bryan enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, boating, golfing and working in his yard. He loved spending time with family and friends.

Bryan is survived by his father, Bernard (Anna) Prielipp of Marion; daughter, Katie (Zackery) Fallowfield of Lincoln, Nebraska; siblings, Byron (Lisa) Prielipp of Thompsonville, Kristine (Mike) Laarman of Evart, Kelly (Sonya) Prielipp of Byron Center and Kari (Scott) Remus of Adams, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Holcom; grandparents, Wilbur and Lucille Prielipp; and grandparents, Bruce and Beaulah Wilson.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation held from noon until the time of services at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Jim Mort. Interment will take place at Winterfield Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Everready Club of Marion.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

