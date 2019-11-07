MARION — Bryan Gene Prielipp of Marion passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Addington Place in Grand Rapids. He was 59.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation held from noon until the time of services at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Jim Mort. Interment will take place at Winterfield Township Cemetery.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
