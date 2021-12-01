Burton Edwin Scott Sr.

Burton Scott, of Hartwick Township, Osceola County, passed on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Samaritas of Cadillac.
Born at home on December 14, 1929, to Myrl and Barbara Lettie (Graber) Scott, he was a lifelong farmer, raising mainly beef cattle on his family farm, which he grew to nearly 800 acres. He retired just short of his 86th birthday. He walked to the one room Bennett School through 8th grade, then graduated from Evart High School in 1948. He served as a board member and officer of Great Lakes Energy from 1967 to 2004, served on the board of Wolverine Electric, and as township clerk and trustee of Hartwick Township.
Although he'd once learned to square dance, traveled to New Orleans for the electric coop, and actually joined in a horse ride or two, his favorite times were when friends or family stopped by to talk in a barn or the fields. He read avidly and followed the stock market.
In his final years, he could look out from his recliner across the farm he loved, to the farm pond he had planned for years and stocked with bass and blue gills, to the woods he had nurtured.
He is survived by his children: Kathy Scott (David VanBurgel) of Norridgewock, Maine, Karla (Richard) Anderson of Evart, and Alan (Laurianne) Scott of Ketchikan, Alaska; his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren; his wife's daughter, Brenda Prentice and family; and two sisters: Pauline (Don) Schut and Glenna (Fred) Diehlman, and their families.
His wife of 27 years, Susan Scott, passed away in 2012 and he was also pre-deceased by his son, Burton Scott, Jr.; his parents; sister, Dorthea; and two brothers-in-law.
His ashes will be interred near his home, in Maple Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Evart Public Library.
Cremation has taken place through the care of Corey Funeral Home in Evart. No services are planned at this time. Help us celebrate his memory by sharing with us online.
His favorite poem, included here at his request: Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there; I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there; I did not die.
